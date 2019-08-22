Boy shot in Portsmouth, police investigating

August 22, 2019

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a boy came into Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the extent of the boy’s injuries is currently unknown, as is the location where he was shot. He came to the hospital at 1:34 p.m.

Detectives are on-scene at 15 Emmons Place, where police received a shots fired call earlier in the afternoon. The department is determining whether or not the two incidents are related.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

