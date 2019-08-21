Norfolk man, Suffolk woman win over $180,000 in Virginia Lottery games

HAMPTON ROADS – A Norfolk man and a Suffolk woman won over $180,000 in Virginia Lottery games.

Monique Scott won $85,458 playing the Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot. In fact, a woman from Suffolk had just won more than $30,000 playing that game.

She bought her winning ticket at Royal Farms, 3026 Churchland Blvd. in Chesapeake.

Scott didn’t realize she’d won the top prize until she took her ticket to the Virginia Lottery’s customer service center on Mercury Blvd. in Hampton. She thought she’d won $600 and was stunned to learn the true amount.

Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot is a Virginia-only instant-win game that has a starting jackpot of $50,000. The jackpot increases with each ticket sold until the jackpot is won. The game has three price points: $2, $5 and $10. The $2 ticket can win 20% of the jackpot, the $5 ticket can win 50% of the jackpot, and the $10 ticket can win 100% of the jackpot. For each price point, the odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 240,000. For more information, go to.

Gilbert Harris of Norfolk stopped for breakfast at Bennett’s Creek Farm, 3881 Bridge Road in Suffolk. He ordered up scrambled eggs, sausage and toast – and while he was there he bought a Cash 5 ticket from the Virginia Lottery. That ticket ended up winning $100,000.

Harris matched all five numbers in the July 25 day drawing. He selected numbers that he’s played before: 9-13-19-28-32.

He discovered he’d won when he checked the winning numbers later on the Virginia Lottery’s mobile app.

“I said, ‘Wait a minute – I have all five numbers!’” he recalled. “I didn’t believe I would be that calm.”

The longshoreman said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.

Cash 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.