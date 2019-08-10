Suffolk woman wins in Virginia Lottery game

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Suffolk woman won the Virginia Lottery’s Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot game. That turned out to be a $31,285 decision.

Shakilya Evans bought a ticket at Park N Shop at 443 East Washington Street in Suffolk. She bought a ticket at the $5 price point. Because it was the first time she played, she had to ask the clerk for help determining if she’d won. The clerk scanned the ticket and gave her the good news.

“I went crazy,” Evans said. “I was in disbelief.”

Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot is a Virginia-only, instant-win game that has a starting jackpot of $50,000. The jackpot increases with each ticket sold until the jackpot is won. The game has three price points: $2, $5 and $10. The $2 ticket can win 20% of the jackpot, the $5 ticket can win 50% of the jackpot, and the $10 ticket can win 100% of the jackpot. Because Ms. Evans spent $5 on her ticket, her prize represented half of the jackpot amount.

For each price point, the odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 240,000. For more information, click here.

The city of Suffolk received more than $9.2 million in Lotteryfunds for K-12 public education in Fiscal Year 2018. For more information and a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page.