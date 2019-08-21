City of Franklin opens shelter following weather that caused massive power outages

FRANKLIN, Va. – The City of Franklin has opened a shelter following severe weather Tuesday that impacted many homes and caused power outages across communities.

The city said in a news release that the shelter will be open at Franklin High School from 2 p.m. Wednesday until 7 p.m. Thursday. The city added that Thursday evening is when it believes power will be restored to all of its communities.

Damage in Franklin on Wednesday ranged from downed trees, downed powerlines, damaged utility poles, damaged roofs to widespread power outages to customers.

City Hall was closed Wednesday because of the weather that impacted the city.

The City of Franklin encourages all residents to check on neighbors and notify 9-1-1 for emergencies or the EOC at 757-562-8561 for any situations that require help. Residents and customers are also encouraged to use neighbors and shopping centers during peak heat hours to shelter from the heat if needed.