Close call for Isle of Wight neighbors after storm

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. - Some people in Isle of Wight are going to bed without light Tuesday night due to downed power lines after storms rolled through the area.

“Oh, this is awful - that whole side of the house is demolished."

Carl Furgeson has three big trees sitting on top of the roof of his home on Beaver Dam Road. It’s been his home for almost 30 years.

His wife was just inches away when the first tree came down.

“She heard a noise, turned around and a tree hit her," Furgeson said. "She laid down and a second tree fell."

He says she’s in the hospital with minor scratches.

Just next door, Furgeson's neighbors had a chainsaw, out getting a tree out of the street. And up the road a couple homes down, it was a close call for John Ritter, who was in his living room.

“I heard a noise and saw branches come down," Ritter told us.

He and his wife currently don’t have power, so the American Red Cross will be taking care of them. He says he's just glad to be alive.

Isle of Wight deputies say there are many downed power lines and trees throughout the county, so people need to stay indoors.

“That complicates the job that emergency responders need to do to get out and check locations," said Lt. Tommy Potter with the Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office.

Power crews will be working throughout the night to restore service.