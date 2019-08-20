Suspect arrested in connection with Franklin man’s homicide

Posted 9:17 pm, August 20, 2019, by

FRANKLIN, Va. – The Franklin Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with the August 4 homicide of a Franklin man at the Dorchester Square Apartments.

Shakeem Bryant

On Tuesday, police announced they have arrested 29-year-old Shakeem Bryant of Courtland. Bryant has been charged with Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon in connection with the death of 23-year-old Jack Sykes III.

Around 9:36 p.m. on the night of the incident, police responded to the 1600 block of Dorchester Street for a report of shots fired.

Officers were pointed to the N section of Dorchester Square Apartments where they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Franklin Fire & Rescue took Sykes to Southampton Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Download the News 3 app for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 36.661900 by -76.929363.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.