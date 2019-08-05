Police investigating after man killed near Franklin apartments

FRANKLIN, Va. – Police are investigating after a Sunday shooting left one person dead.

Around 9:36 p.m., Franklin Police responded to the 1600 block of Dorchester Street on a report of shots fired.

Officers were pointed to the N section of Dorchester Square Apartments where they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Franklin Fire & Rescue transported the victim, 23-year-old Jack Sykes III, to Southampton Memorial Hospital, where he died due to his injuries.

An investigation is ongoing at this time and there are currently no suspects.

Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to call Franklin Police at (757)-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at (757)-562-8599. There is no further information at this time.

