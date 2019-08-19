Chesapeake private school is forced to close doors after enrollment declines

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – In this room is where Carson learned how to read and write. “This room was our class room,” said rising first grader Carson Amos.

His kindergarten classroom inside Cornerstone Christian School in Chesapeake. He’s on his way to first grade next month but it won’t be here. Cornerstone Christian will not open this fall.

“Enrollment has been down for a little while now. We’ve been tracking it and of course with enrollment our finances have been dwindling a bit,” said Jake Tromburg the chairman of the school board.

Last school year ended with about 60 children and 7 teachers including Carson’s mother. “This was actually one of my first contracted positions as a teacher so that was very exciting,” said Stacey Amos.

Stacey attended this school that opened in the 1960s for preschool and kindergarten. It also hold special place in Stacey’s heart.

“When my husband went into the hospital in October Cornerstone stepped up and they took care of us and it was like family,” said Amos. Her husband former Norfolk police officer Seth Amos died last year after a lung failure. She says this school got her through. “Cornerstone has been a light for my family absolutely in some of our most difficult times for sure,” she adds.

At the moment its uncertain how soon kids will get to run up and down these halls ways or go into the classroom but leaders here tell me Cornerstone will still be used as a vessel in this community.

“The school has always been involved ins service projects even here in the community as well and that’s been a part of our lesson plan is teaching the kids what it means to serve others,” says Tromburg.

Unlike other private schools leaders here say tuition was cheap for a reason. “It’s very important to us that the school is affordable because we believe that a Christian education should be available to anyone regardless of their economic status,” said Tromburg.

He says parents were informed about the decision to close in July. Since then all the students and teachers have been able to find new classrooms.

“We are hoping to reopen something in 2020-21 school year but we are just going to take this time to think through what the Lord will have us do now.”

