Watch: Newport News Police release update after murder suspect killed in officer involved shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department said in a Monday news conference that the murder suspect shot Saturday by an officer of their department died from the injuries he sustained.

Police Chief Steve Drew also said that an officer and civilian hurt in the shooting are both in stable condition, calling them both heroes while speaking to the media.

The Saturday afternoon shooting that left one woman dead at a local gas station and the officer involved shooting are connected. In Monday’s follow up, police said the murder suspect, Jerome Uzzle, was married to Chandra Eason – the woman he shot.

Around 3:34 p.m., officers were dispatched in reference to a shooting that took place at the Circle K off Kiln Creek Parkway.

Police found the woman shot to death when they arrived on scene and immediately were able to identify a suspect and the suspect’s vehicle.

About two hours after the woman was killed, officers were able to locate the suspect’s car in a nearby apartment complex parking lot. After police surrounded the area, the murder suspect began shooting at the officers, according to Chief Drew.

The suspect’s gunfire struck an officer and the civilian, who was participating in a ride-along with the department when they were struck. Officers returned fire and the suspect was struck by the gunfire.

Reports say that the officer involved shooting took place near Peninsula Drive and Fairfax Avenue.

In Monday’s news conference, Chief Drew said the Newport News Police Department has been doing ride alongs for more than 30 years.

While a lot of information has been released by police, the Newport News Police Department said investigators are still working the shooting to find out additional information as part of a thorough investigation.

