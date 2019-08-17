Woman killed after shooting in Newport News, police investigating

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a shooting left one woman dead Saturday afternoon.
Around 3:34 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ottis Street in reference to a shooting.
When officials arrived they found an adult black female with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at 3:41 pm.
The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information please call 911 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK- YOU-UP.
There are no further details at this time.
Stay with News 3 for updates.
37.112837 -76.471634