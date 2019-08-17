Woman killed after shooting in Newport News, police investigating

Posted 4:59 pm, August 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:09PM, August 17, 2019

Photo provided by the Newport News Police Department

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a shooting left one woman dead Saturday afternoon. 

Around 3:34 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ottis Street in reference to a shooting.

When officials arrived they found an adult black female with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at 3:41 pm. 

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information please call 911 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK- YOU-UP. 

There are no further details at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 37.112837 by -76.471634.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.