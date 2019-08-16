USS Ramage to deploy from Naval Station Norfolk Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. – The guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61) will deploy from Naval Station Norfolk on Tuesday.

The Ramage is a U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer.

The Ramage participated in COMPTUEX in July which was an intensive, month-long exercise designed to fully integrate units of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group while testing the strike group’s ability as a whole to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea.

Strike group elements participating in COMPTUEX included USS Harry S. Truman and embarked Carrier Air Wing One; staffs from Carrier Strike Group 8 and Destroyer Squadron 28, guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60); guided-missile destroyers USS Ramage, USS Lassen, USS Forrest Sherman and USS Farragut.

The Navy has not said how long the destroyer will be deployed or where they are headed at this time.