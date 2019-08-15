Redskins face Bengals in preseason home opener

LANDOVER, Md. – For the first time in 2019, NFL football is being played at FedExField.

After falling 30-10 to the Cleveland Browns last Thursday before finishing up training camp on Sunday, the Washington Redskins look for win No. 1 in their second preseason game. The Redskins have a 7:30 p.m. home matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, which can be seen LIVE on News 3.

For the second straight week, quarterback Colt McCoy will not see any playing time, while Case Keenum once again starts and rookie QB Dwayne Haskins fills the backup role.

“First and foremost we’ve gotta get that leg healthy where he’s confident on it, and he can step into some throws and really push off that leg,” head coach Jay Gruden said about McCoy’s injury. “You can see it’s just been a little bit of an issue for him. I don’t think he’s very far away, but I think it’s best at this time to just hold him out, let him get some treatment and when he’s feeling up to it we’ll get him back in the lineup a little bit in some team drills.”

Today marks the 9th all-time preseason matchup between Washington and Cincinnati, and the Redskins trail the Bengals 3-5-1.

News 3, Hampton Roads’ home of the Redskins, will have live pregame coverage leading up to kickoff.