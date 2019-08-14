Norfolk Police to be on CBS special show while in running for top lip sync video

NORFOLK, Va. – You can watch the Norfolk Police Department on CBS News on September 9 at 8 p.m., as they fight for the title of best lip sync video!

First responders around the nation participated in a challenge in 2018 where they made videos lip syncing to popular songs and it got pretty creative.

Norfolk’s finest went all out in their own version of Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ 2014 hit “Uptown Funk,” for the challenge.

During the broadcast viewers will be able to vote on Twitter for the #1 video. The show will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and country music superstar Luke Bryan will make an appearance.

Norfolk Police said the winner will be awarded $100,000 and the runner-up will receive $50,000.

They are encouraging people to have watch parties and to vote to help them take the prize home to Hampton Roads!

“The quality of lip sync videos produced, the response in submissions, and the voting have been off the charts,” said Robert Horowitz, JUMA President & Executive Producer. “Viewers will be amazed with the production quality and entertainment value with each video. Plus, with Cedric the Entertainer as host and Luke Bryan coming to the rescue of a first responder unit with a once-in-a-lifetime do-over opportunity, there are magical moments throughout the show.”

