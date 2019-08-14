New S.B. Ballard Stadium at Old Dominion University almost ready to open

NORFOLK, Va. – The new S.B. Ballard Stadium at Old Dominion University in Norfolk is nearing completion.

Crews have been working around the clock for the past nine months on the $67 million upgrade to the stadium.

The project is scheduled to be finished in time for kickoff of the new season on August 31 against Norfolk State University.

The old stadium, Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium, opened in 1936 with a total seating capacity of 20,118. The new S.B. Ballard Stadium will have a seating capacity of 22,480.

It will also feature a new video board and ribbon boards, as well as a new audio system and new field turf.

Related: ODU announces new bag policy for S.B. Ballard Stadium