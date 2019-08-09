ODU announces new bag policy for S.B. Ballard Stadium

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion University announced its updated bag policy for football games at the new S.B. Ballard Stadium.

According to the university, guests may bring one clear bag and one small bag per person.

Clear bags such as totes or cinch bags can be up to 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches. One-gallon, resealable clear plastic storage bags are also permitted. Logos or writing on the clear bags can be no larger than 4.5 inches by 3.4 inches, and can only be on one side of the bag.

Clutches or small purses are permitted if they are approximately the size of a hand – no larger than 6.5 inches by 4.5 inches. They may include a handle or a strap.

One seat cushion per person will be allowed as long as they do not include arms or pockets. Cushions can be up to 16 inches by 16 inches.

Unapproved items include:

Large purses

Briefcases

Backpacks

Coolers

Personal seatbacks

Diaper bags

Fanny packs

Computer bags

Camera bags

Binocular cases

Luggage of any kind

To learn more about ODU’s bag policy, click here.