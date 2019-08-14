Man injured in Newport News drive-by

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man was hurt in a drive-by shooting in the area of Warwick Boulevard and Woodhaven Road Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area at 6:18 p.m.

The man told police he was shot by someone in a moving vehicle.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Police say this shooting is not related to the tactical situation at Lees Mill that happened around the same time Wednesday.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or visit P3Tips.com.

