NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are currently in a standoff situation with a suspect in the 300 block of Charles Street Wednesday night.

Police say at 6:28 p.m., officers tried to make a traffic stop on someone wanted for robbery. The suspect got out of the car, started to run and fired at officers.

There were no injuries, police say.

Negotiations are currently ongoing.

This is a developing story.

