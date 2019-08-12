Mystery on Chesapeake road delights drivers

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Characters from outer space are calling Chesapeake home. In the trees on the side of Emerald Woods Drive are now two different supernatural creatures.

A flying Chewbacca first arrived in the woods a few years ago but drivers say he doesn’t always stick around. Over the years, Chewbacca has been known to disappear, periodically showing up in other areas of Western Branch. Recently, he has be seen soaring high up in the trees wearing a cape with the word “believe” on it. Last week, an alien joined him on the side of the road.

“We were here yesterday driving through and we saw the alien in the tree and I was like ‘what?! We got another one’,” laughed Valerie McKee who drives down Emerald Woods Drive several times a week.

She along with several other drivers say the two creatures make them smile.

“It’s something bright and cheerful that gets your attention and it’s what we need right now it really is,” shared Mckee. “Hopefully who ever is doing this is enjoying it. I know the people in the community are.”

Drivers say they do not know who is responsible for putting up the alien or the Chewbacca. They say not knowing makes the mystery more fun. Every time they drive down the road, they say they will be scanning the trees for more outer space creatures.

“We got a Chewbacca, we got an alien, I can’t even imagine what might be showing up next,” laughed McKee.