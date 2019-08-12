Man arrested for slashing vehicle tires in Cape Hatteras, officials say

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. – A 62-year-old man from East Lake, NC, was caught in the act of slashing vehicle tires at Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Sunday.

Officials say he is scheduled to appear in federal court this afternoon in Elizabeth City.

Around 3 p.m., the suspect was arrested in the parking lot of Ramp 23, which is located south of the village of Salvo. His arrest happened after National Park Service Rangers and Fish and Wildlife Officers observed him in the act of puncturing tires on a Jeep Cherokee.

Since the start of 2019, at least 66 vehicle tires have been slashed at Seashore parking lots. Additional tires have been slashed north of the Seashore.

The majority of the vehicles that were vandalized were sport utility vehicles.

A variety of investigative techniques were used to catch the suspect.

Dare County Sheriff’s Office, Kill Devil Hills Police Department, Nags Head Police Department, Fish & Wildlife Service, Dare County Communication Center, and the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch assisted the Seashore with the case.

Between July 11 and July 21, owners of seven different vehicles reported puncture damage to their tires in Cape Hatteras. Five of seven vandalized vehicles were Jeep Wranglers and in most cases, all four tires were punctured.

Officials have not verified if this suspect is responsible for these slashing incidents.

If visitors witnessed unusual activity near Jeep Wranglers, or the other two vandalized vehicles, on the dates listed above, they are asked to help solve these crimes by reporting tips anonymously.

National Park Service ISB Tip Line: