× Officials investigating multiple reports of vandalized vehicle tires in Cape Hatteras

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. – National Park Service Rangers at Cape Hatteras National Seashore are investigating multiple reports of tires being intentionally punctured at parking areas on Bodie and Hatteras islands.

Between July 11 and July 21, owners of seven different vehicles reported puncture damage to their tires. Five of seven vandalized vehicles were Jeep Wranglers and in most cases, all four tires were punctured.

Below is a list of the seven different occurrences where tires were reported to be damaged:

On July 11, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., four tires were punctured on a Jeep Wrangler parked approximately one mile north of Rodanthe along NC-12.

On July 11, between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., five tires were punctured on a Jeep Wrangler parked in the Ramp 27 parking lot.

On July 12, between 11:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m., five tires were punctured on a Jeep Wrangler parked just north of Coquina Beach.

On July 17, between 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., four tires were punctured on a Jeep Wrangler at the Coquina Beach parking lot.

Between 9 p.m. on July 20 and 10 a.m. on July 21, four tires were punctured on a Toyota Corolla at the Ramp 23 parking lot.

On July 21, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., four tires were punctured on a Jeep Wrangler at the Coquina Beach parking lot.

On July 21, between 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., three tires were punctured at the Ramp 34 parking lot.

Damage to vehicle tires has also been reported to law enforcement in areas north of the Seashore.

If visitors witnessed unusual activity near Jeep Wranglers, or the other two vandalized vehicles, on the dates listed above, they are asked to help solve these crimes by reporting tips anonymously.

National Park Service ISB Tip Line:

Call or text the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009

Online at and click “Submit a Tip”

E-mail

National Park Service Rangers are increasing patrols at all Seashore parking lots and are coordinating investigative efforts with Dare County, Kill Devil Hills, and Nags Head law enforcement officials.

These investigations are ongoing and no additional details are available at this time.