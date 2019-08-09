× Celebration of life for woman killed in Dayton mass shooting with ties to Virginia Beach

Norfolk, Va. – Gun violence that happened days ago and states away is bringing tears to people’s eyes Friday night at Town Point Park in Norfolk.

Former coworkers gathered to honor Monica Brickhouse and celebrate her life.

It was a reunion of sorts of former coworkers from Bank of America.

Her impact runs deep here in the community.

Once a student at Tidewater Community College, she was a former employee of Bank of America and a devoted member of a Virginia Beach church.

“We miss her, we love her and she won’t be forgotten,” said Shaun Sanders, Brickhouse’s former co-worker.

News 3 also spoke with Brickhouse’s uncle Tuesday, who said she’s “a beautiful person who has an abundant supply of love from the family” and that they were blessed to be in her life.

She was one of the people killed during a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

Friends say Brickhouse and her friend Beatrice Warren-Curtis from Hampton Roads were supposed to have a night out in the the town in Dayton’s Oregon District.

Nine people were killed and 27 others were injured.

“If you want to ask me how I feel, I’m angry. I’m very angry. I don’t know what it’s going to take and when is it going to stop, but I need to stop,” said Smith-Wilson.

Friday night friends laughed, hugged, shared stories and remembered the woman they loved to see at work.

“I don’t know what kind of day you were having, but if you see Monica your day is right. It’ll brighten again,” said Smith-Wilson.

“Very friendly, very open, wanted to assist anyone, just general all-around good person, quality person,” said Saunders.

“She was like a big sister. She would stay on me with things I do at work, outside of work,” another former co-worker and friend Andre Gravely, “She was a great person.”

Now continuing to pray and remember the 39-year-old mother who meant a lot to so many people here in Hampton Roads.

Saturday there is another memorial for for Beatrice Warren-Curtis at 1pm at the Old Coleman Building 5301 Robin Hood Road in Norfolk.