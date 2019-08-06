× Results are in from Virginia Beach’s survey on future of Building Two, public memorial

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – About 39-percent of people who responded to a city survey on the future of Building Two favor tearing it down.

The city is still weighing what to do with the building following May’s mass shooting where a gunman killed 12 people. As part of the process, the city solicited feedback online and got 2,650 responses with about three fourths of them from city employees.

In addition to the possibility of tearing it down, 27-percent favor turning Building Two into the Police Headquarters. About a quarter want to see the building renovated and used by other city departments. Another 10-percent say turn the building into the new City Hall.

Earlier this summer, city staff members presented three possibilities for the future of the building. Each plan would cost between $129-145 million. The building housed four city departments.

With the responses, the city received 1,246 comments, which appear to be split on the future of the building. “Tear it down – its rooms will always be haunted by evil intent,” one commenter wrote. “We cannot afford to TEAR IT DOWN,” another wrote.

Another question asked whether the building should be renamed. About half said yes, according to the survey. Among those who said yes, 51-percent are in favor of naming it something else, but didn’t specify what. Meanwhile, 23-percent said rename it after the day, like 531.

The survey also solicited feedback on a public memorial. The majority said it is absolutely essential for one to be a place of quiet reflection and a celebration of life.

City leaders are still weighing the options before they decide what to do with either the building or memorial.