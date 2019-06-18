Future plans for Building 2 at Virginia Beach Municipal Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach City Council will start the difficult process of deciding what to do with Building 2 - where 12 people were shot and killed more than two weeks ago.

In a City Council meeting happening Tuesday afternoon, city leaders are expected to consider several options of Building 2's future - including possibly demolishing the building or renovating it.

Although plans are still up in the air of exactly what will happen to the building, we do know Building 2 will not be reoccupied by Public Works, Public Utilities, Planning or IT.

In Tuesday's meeting, we are expected to hear three proposals city leaders have put together.

One proposal includes demolishing the building and redesigning the proposed new City Hall.

The other proposals include renovating Building 2, renaming it 531 and keeping the current plans for the new City Hall.

Each plan would cost between $129-145 million dollars.

Tuesday's meeting will be held at City Hall around 2pm.