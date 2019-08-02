Norfolk man arrested, charged with attempted capital murder of officer after police pursuit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Beach Police Department arrested a man after a police pursuit Thursday night.

According to the Virginia State Police, at approximately 10:33 p.m., a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2005 Hyundai Tuscon SUV for reckless driving. The driver, identified as 27-year-old Norfolk man Ryan Michael Styron, refused to stop, and a pursuit began.

Upon providing a description and registration to the Communications Center, the vehicle came back stolen.

Virginia Beach Police assisted in arresting Styron at Old Virginia Beach Boulevard. He was charged with reckless driving by speed, felony eluding, reckless driving general, grand larceny and attempted capital murder of a police officer. He also had an active warrant out for his arrest.

Styron was taken to the Virginia Beach City Jail, where he is being held without bond.