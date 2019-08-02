Community mourns Newport News teens shot at apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Less than 24 hours after Newport News Police found two teens shot and killed at an apartment complex, friends and family of the two remembered 15-year-old Erek Wright Jr. and 18-year-old Tyree Spady at a candlelight vigil Friday night.

The sound of pain from grieving mothers was just one of many emotions that took over the vigil for the teenage boys.

“These kids are dying at 18 and 15, and it’s ridiculous," said Terrence Banks, former coach.

Police say Wright and Spady were found with gunshot wounds Thursday night.

"It’s just getting to be too much," Banks said.

He knew both of the boys and also coached Spady at the Doris Miller Community Center before he went on to play varsity football at Heritage High School.

"He was a very, very, very quiet kid. He just loved the game and the sport. He was a good kid all the way around," Banks said.

Banks never got the chance to coach Wright but says he was shocked when he heard the sad news.

"I was hurt actually when I got the phone call.”

The coach tells us that the young men were more than just players on the football field - they were family and were loved by many, which was evident by the turnout at the vigil.

But, now police - as well as the community - are still looking for answers.

"We pretty much are just trying to find answers and see what's going on with this situation," Banks said.

He says this should be a wake up call and is asking people to speak up if they see something - because it’s going to take the entire community.

"It takes a village to raise kids, and it really does," he said.