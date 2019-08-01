Vigil honors 17-year-old found dead in Portsmouth cemetery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Every pew in the New Bethel Baptist Church was filled on Thursday night.

The Portsmouth community showed up by the hundreds to honor Nye’Tazia Hicks, a 17-year-old who was shot and killed.

“I’m sick and tired of my own people allowing our children to die,” family friend Kintrell Devin said.

Nye’Tazia’s body was found Saturday evening in the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery near High Street.

Remembering her in a positive light, family and friends held a vigil. They hugged one another and prayed for strength and healing.

However, there shouldn’t be a vigil because the young mother should still be alive. The community said loud and clear they are fed up with the violence.

“In this case, we must bring justice. Justice must be served,” local defense attorney Don Scott said.

After prayer, the congregation walked down Greenwood Drive to Charlestowne Townhomes, the area where Nye’Tazia’s family believes she was killed.

Once in the field, they lit candles and released purple balloons. They’re determined not to let the teenager die in vain.

All I can say is WOW. An absolute outpouring of love for Nye’Tazia This community is making sure she didn’t die in vein https://t.co/xc4Phmcb3p via @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/ZtLXWOiDOE — Erin Miller (@Emiller_reports) August 2, 2019

“Let’s gather around, let’s grieve, but in the morning let’s be determined that this will not be the end story for our community,” Portsmouth NAACP President James Boyd said.

Friends have also started a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral expenses.