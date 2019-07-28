17-year-old girl shot to death in Portsmouth, detectives investigating

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating a shooting incident that happened Saturday.

Around 9:26 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call of a gunshot wound in the 3300 block of High Street.

Officers arriving on scene found a 17-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The teen is deceased, and at this time, the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this or any crime in the City of Portsmouth, investigators urge you to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

There is no further information at this time.

