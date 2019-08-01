‘Skins scoop: Redskins could trade Pro Bowl lineman Trent Williams

RICHMOND, Va. – It looks like the relationship between the Washington Redskins and Trent Williams continues to grow worse.

The ‘Skins are now having trade discussions with teams that are interested in the seven-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

Related: ‘Skins Scoop: Trent Williams a no-show at Redskins training camp

Issues between the Redskins and Williams started to become public in June during the team’s minicamp, where Williams was a no-show.

The tensions are a result of how the Redskins handled Williams’ recent medical situation that involved him having a growth removed from his scalp.

Related: ‘Skins scoop: Portraying Trent Williams, Morgan Moses wears jersey No. 71

To make up for Williams being absent, the Redskins recently signed Donald Penn and Hugh Thornton, adding more depth to the offensive line.