‘Skins scoop: Trent Williams a no-show at Redskins training camp

RICHMOND, Va. – Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams is officially a no-show at training camp.

Williams, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, was also absent at Redskins mandatory minicamp in June.

For head coach Jay Gruden it’s not a matter of if Williams will return, but when.

“Hope’s not a word I’m gonna use,” Gruden said. “I expect him to come back and he understands what this franchise has done for him, and he understands what he’s done for this franchise. Hopefully we’ll get him back soon.”

Williams’ absence stems from him having an issue with how the Redskins handled his recent medical situation that involved him having a growth removed from his scalp.

“Right now there’s some things he has to work out,” Gruden said. “Individually and personally with his agent, professionally whatever that may be.

“We have to adjust. We have to get guys ready to play. It’s no different whether he gets injured or what have you. We have to get other guys ready to play. Somebody’s absence is another person’s opportunity and those guys will take advantage of it.”

With two years remaining on his contract, Williams is scheduled to bring in roughly $14.7 million both this year and next year according to CBSSports.com.

Gruden called Williams the league’s best offensive tackle, but last season, Williams graded out as Pro Football Focus’ 21st best offensive tackle. He’s also missed 16 games the past five seasons.