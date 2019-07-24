‘Skins Scoop: Redskins coach Jay Gruden pokes fun at Josh Norman

Posted 4:41 pm, July 24, 2019, by , Updated at 04:56PM, July 24, 2019

Cornerback Josh Norman #24 of the Washington Redskins reacts after a play against the Cleveland Browns. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. – Earlier this offseason, Redskins cornerback Josh Norman took part in the annual running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden pokes fun at the cornerback during training camp’s opening press conference, saying, “I knew the bull wouldn’t hit him. He avoids contact.”

The room erupted in laughter, and Gruden followed up by saying, “Just kidding Josh, just kidding.”

Norman had successfully jumped over a bull twice during the event. “I had to face the bull straight on,” Norman said in his Instagram story. “It was fun. It was worth it.”

The cornerback often goes on exciting adventures, and during the offseason Norman flew with the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels.

Cornerback Josh Norman #24 of the Washington Redskins breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Ted Ginn. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

“Josh is a man of the world,” Gruden said. “He’s experienced more things in his life at his young age than most people have in their whole life.

“Obviously we wouldn’t recommend that for our players and we want them to keep out of harm’s way, but Josh is a unique man, unique person, he’s done a lot of great work other than jumping over bulls. He’s done a lot of charitable work that people don’t know about. I applaud Josh and the way he lives his life.”

Norman, who started all 16 games for the Redskins last season, will earn a base salary of $11,000,000 in 2019. His three interceptions last season are the most he’s recorded since his All-Pro season in 2015.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.