Man charged with arson in connection to Virginia Beach apartment fire that displaced 16 people

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Fire Department said Thursday that a man was charged with arson in connection to a two-alarm fire at the Pembroke Town Center Apartments that left 16 people displaced.

The fire began just before midnight Thursday, July 25 in the 4600 block of Jeanne Street. Firefighters said the fire started in the complex’s attic.

Officials said because of the size of the fire and because flames had broken through the roof causing structural issues to the building, firefighters had to fight the fire on and off from the interior and exterior of the complex.

No firefighters or civilians were injured.

The suspect’s name has not been released. This is a developing story.

