16 people displaced by Virginia Beach apartment complex fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Firefighters in Virginia Beach responded to a fire that displaced 16 people, three of whom were children.

According to officials, the fire started at the Pembroke Town Center Apartments in the 4600 block of Jeanne Street just before midnight on Thursday.

Units that arrived first to the fire could see smoke and flames coming from the structure, and worked quickly to make sure residents were out of the building before they fought the blaze located in the attic of the complex.

Officials said that because of the size of the fire, and because flames had broken through the roof causing structural issues to the building, firefighters had to fight the fire on and off from the interior and exterior of the complex.

At 1:08 a.m. the fire was declared under control, and 50 minutes after that the fire was marked out.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents as needed, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.