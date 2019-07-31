Norfolk Police recanvassing where 7-year-old girl was shot in stomach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police will be in the Lexington Park area searching the area for more information where a 7-year-old was shot just one week ago.

Wednesday evening around 5:30 police will be out here in full force searching this entire area – more specifically they’ll be searching Goff Street for any more clues and asking neighbors for help.

News 3 spoke with the little girl’s family and they say she was playing hide-and-seek on the playground with her siblings and other kids in the neighborhood when bullets started flying.

The 7-year-old's family told News 3 she was struck in the stomach. She was immediately rushed to the hospital and went through surgery. The family says she is in stable condition.

Police are still asking for the public’s help and that is the main reason why they will be out here today. They’re still suspects and at this time no arrests have been made.

