NORFOLK, Va. – Detectives with the Norfolk Police Department are investigating after a 6-year-old was shot in the 800 block of E. Princess Anne Road Wednesday night.

The call came in around 10:30 p.m.

The child was taken to the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters with serious injuries.

There is no further information.

This is a developing story.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to submit a tip at P3Tips.com.

