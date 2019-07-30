Virginia Delegate disrupts President Trump’s Jamestown speech with “deport hate” sign

JAMESTOWN, Va. – A Virginia delegate interrupted President Trump as he delivered remarks in Jamestown on Tuesday, telling Trump “you can’t send us back” in a response to Trump’s racist attacks on a group of Democratic congresswomen.

The protest came as Trump delivered remarks commemorating the 400th anniversary of the Jamestown colonial settlement. A group of black Virginia state lawmakers decided to boycott the speech amid Trump’s continuing attacks.

Trump has stoked racial divisions in recent weeks, first by telling four congresswomen of color they should “go back” to their native countries — even though three were born in the US — and more recently by attacking Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings, the black lawmaker who represents parts of Baltimore.

“Mr. President, you can’t send us back. Virginia is our home,” Samirah said before he was drowned out by boos and escorted out by police. Trump paused and then continued with his prepared remarks after Samirah was led out.

Delegate Ibraheem Samirah, a democrat of Northern Virginia, says that he disrupted the President’s speech because “nobody’s racism and bigotry should be excused for the sake of being polite.”

Samirah is an American dentist and politician from Virginia. He was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates for the 86th district in 2019.

I just disrupted the @realDonaldTrump speech in Jamestown because nobody's racism and bigotry should be excused for the sake of being polite. The man is unfit for office and unfit to partake in a celebration of democracy, representation, and our nation's history of immigrants. pic.twitter.com/0okD7eRVer — Delegate Ibraheem Samirah (@IbraheemSamirah) July 30, 2019

The protest came moments after Trump turned from focusing on the history of the Jamestown settlement — the first permanent English settlement in North America — to acknowledge the stain of slavery and racial discrimination on early US history.

“In August 1619, the first enslaved Africans in the English colonies arrived in Virginia,” Trump said. “It was the beginning of a barbaric trade in human lives. Today, in honor, we remember every sacred soul who suffered the horrors of slavery and the anguish of bondage.”

He also acknowledged it would take the Civil War and another century after that for the country to “extend the blessings of freedom to all Americans.”

But the remarks are unlikely to signal Trump is backtracking from his stoking of racial tensions. Before leaving the White House on Tuesday for the Jamestown event, Trump repeated his attacks on Cummings and his sweeping characterization of West Baltimore as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” where “no human being would want to live.”

Trump on Tuesday said he did not regret the remarks and called Baltimore “an example of what corrupt government leads to.”

Trump has made clear he believes his attacks on Cummings are politically shrewd, rejecting the possibility that he could be alienating moderate voters with his attacks and insisting he is “helping myself” by pointing out “the tremendous corruption” for which he has provided no evidence.

Some White House aides, meanwhile, have privately expressed discomfort at the Cummings broadside and concerns that they are misguided given that Cummings is a far less savory target than the four progressive Democratic congresswomen Trump previously attacked.

Samirah told CNN he decided to protest due to Trump’s attacks on those Democratic congresswomen — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley and Ilhan Omar — and his own black and Palestinian heritage.

He said he chose to make his protest following Trump’s remarks on slavery.

“Hearing him say — somebody who’s instituting systemic discrimination against the very black people that he’s referencing — my temperature went up,” he said. “I had to get up and make sure it was very clear that he does not stand for me, he does not stand for Virginians. This is my home and I’m here to stay.”

Samirah claimed Democratic lawmakers discussed different modes of protesting the event prior to Trump’s speech.

“I think everybody planned to protest in advance, a lot of people came, planned to sit down, to not clap for the President when he’s speaking. There are people who walked out,” he said.

A press release sent out by Delegate Samirah’s staff read as follows: