Trump to attend commemoration of 1st representative assembly in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, Va. – President Trump is expected to be in town Tuesday along with many Virginia leaders to attend the commemoration of the 400th anniversary of a representative legislative body meeting in America.

The commemoration is happening in Jamestown and events are scheduled from early morning until around noon.

President Trump is scheduled to speak sometime around 11:15 a.m.

Gov. Northam spoke locally around 7:45 a.m.

Democratic lawmakers had previously threatened to boycott. A spokesperson for the Virginia House Democratic caucus said it was up to individual lawmakers to decide if they want to attend, but leadership will not be there.

The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus also announced a boycott of the Jamestown celebration and that gathering is planned to take place in Richmond.

News 3 will be at the events in Richmond and Jamestown to bring you coverage.