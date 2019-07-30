Armed suspect shot by Virginia Beach Police officer pleads guilty to assault, firearm charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man plead guilty Monday to assaulting a police officer, brandishing a firearm and was found guilty to four counts of discharging a firearm within city limits.

Zyshonne Nathaniel Parker was shot by a Virginia Beach Police Department officer after not complying to the orders he was given.

Police received a call around 9:55 p.m., on February 1, in reference to a shooting that occurred in the 5800 block of Pickering Street in the Lake Edward Area of Virginia Beach.

Officials say one of the responding officers found Parker, who was armed, standing outside a home upon arrival.

Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera said the responding officer, who has been with the department for more than 30 years, immediately gave Parker verbal commands to try to deescalate the situation, Parker did not comply. This is when the officer fired his weapon.

Parker sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Cervera said the officer immediately gave the suspect first aid after firing his weapon. The officer was not hurt during this incident.

While officers and investigators were securing the scene, police received a report of another person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in a home near the area of the incident. Officers found this victim and gave them first aid.

Officials say it appears this victim was hit by a round that was fired from the responding officer’s service weapon during the first armed confrontation.

Both Parker and the second gunshot victim were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second gunshot victim has since been released from the hospital.

Parker was then arrested and charged with brandishing a firearm, assault on a law enforcement officer and four counts of discharging a firearm in a public place. His bond was denied.

Police say they found 17 bullets in the area of where Parker is accused of firing his gun.

Parker had also not been in the area for a long time. He reportedly moved to Hampton Roads around December 2018.

While the officer who was involved in the shooting was placed on administrative assignment, Chief Cervera says “this should by no means be taken as an inference of wrongdoing.”

