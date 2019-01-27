Virginia Beach Police officer shoots armed suspect while responding to scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -Police are investigating after two people were shot in an incident involving a Virginia Beach Police Department officer.

Police received a call around 9:55 p.m. in reference to a shooting that occurred in the 600 block of Red Kirk Lane in the Lake Edward Area of Virginia Beach.

According to officials, the VBPD officer who responded to the shots fired call encountered an armed suspect and fired his weapon, striking the suspect who sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police also reportedly located another person suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound in a home near the area of the incident. That victim was released from the hospital after treatment.

Police say they are still investigating the shooting.

