More charges could come for mother of Hampton toddler who disappeared and died

HAMPTON, Va. – The mother of Noah Tomlin, the two-year-old boy who disappeared and died in Hampton will remain behind bars.

Julia Tomlin left a Hampton Juvenile Domestic Relations courtroom this morning in handcuffs and tears after her request for bond was denied.

Tomlin has been charged with three counts of felony child neglect. The Commonwealth told the judge today more charges could be filed against her after the medical examiner releases the cause and manner of Noah Tomlin’s death. Both are currently pending.

Court documents say on June 22nd, Julia neglected three of her children at her Hampton home. The children were six-months-old, two-years-old and three-years-old. Two days later, Tomlin reported her two-year-old, Noah Tomlin, missing to Hampton Police.

After more than a week of searching, Noah’s body was found inside the Hampton Steam Plant. No one has been charged in his death.

In court today, Julia was scheduled to have her preliminary hearing on the three felony child neglect charges. Instead, that proceeding was continued and her attorney asked the judge to release her on bond.

Julia’s attorney said the 34-year-old mother is not a flight risk because she has lived in community her whole life. They also said she has never failed to appear in court before.

The Commonwealth argued that Julia is a flight risk and said she is dangerous because she faces the same charges now as she did nine years ago. In 2010, Julia served five months in prison for felony child neglect. Court documents say her young was severely burned after Julia sat them on a hot stove. The Commonwealth also told the Judge that Julia has a heroin and alcohol addiction.

The judge ultimately sided with the Commonwealth, saying Julia is a danger to herself and the community.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled for September 17. She will remain at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail in the meantime.