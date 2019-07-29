× Hampton man pleads guilty to 2016 armed carjacking

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Hampton man pleaded guilty Wednesday on charges of brandishing a firearm during a 2016 carjacking.

In December 2016, court documents say that Daniel Lee Pittman, Jr., 20, approached the driver of a Porsche Panamera outside a Hampton barbershop and pointed a semi-automatic firearm at the driver’s head, ordering him to “run his pockets” and get out of the vehicle.

The 25-year-old victim said he was leaving Kraze Kutz Barber Shop on Coliseum Drive when he got into his vehicle and was approached by three unknown suspects, one of which was Pittman.

After Pittman got money, a cell phone, and car keys, Pittman and two others fled in the Porsche and shortly thereafter he led police on a high-speed chase up to speeds of 100 mph. Police terminated the pursuit and later located the stolen car in a nearby Hampton neighborhood.

Pittman was identified by the victim about two hours after the carjacking.

Pittman faces a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years and a maximum of life in prison when sentenced on October 30.