Act 3 Podcast: The Lion King and the lastest from Comic-Con

We’ve got a ton of news this week! At San Diego Comic-Con Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for the movies and streaming series that we’ll see in Phase 4. We’ll run down the release schedule and all the announcements. Chandler has reactions to season 2 of HBO’s Big Little Lies, and we’ll discuss the controversy surrounding series director Andrea Arnold. Plus Disney’s remake of The Lion King is in theaters and Steven and Chandler have their take on how this new version stacks up to the original.

Time Codes:

Act One: News

-00:01:30 – HUGE Marvel News From Comic-Con

-00:24:00 – “Westworld” Season 3 Trailer

-00:25:50 – “Watchmen” Gets New Comic-Con Trailer

-00:30:10 – “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” Trailer

Act Two: What We’re Watching

-00:35:05 – Chandler: “Big Little Lies” Season 2

–00:41:10 – “Midsommar”

-00:44:20 – Steven: “Score: A Film Music Documentary”

Act Three: “The Lion King” (2019) Review/Discussion

-00:46:15 – SPOILERS (Everybody has seen The Lion King)

POST-CREDITS BONUS CONTENT

-01:18:05 – Steven and Chandler argue about Star Wars and Steven’s cat.