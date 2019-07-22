Act 3 Podcast: Emmy Nominations, CATS trailer, and The Twilight Zone

The Emmy nominations have come out and we’re discussing which nominations were surprising and who got snubbed. Plus reaction to the CATS trailer that has everyone else on the internet very freaked out and questioning what exactly studios mean by “live-action.” And we’ve watched the rest of the episodes of Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone we’ll break them down for you in this episode of Act 3.

Time Codes:

Act One: News
-00:02:50 – 2019 Emmy Nominations Announced
-00:17:00 – “The King’s Man” Trailer Promises A WW1-Era Kingsman Prequel

Act Two: What We’re Watching
-00:23:50 – Steven:  “Top Of The Lake: China Girl”
-00:29:15 – Chandler: “Crash Bandicoot” Games

Act Three: Jordan Peele’s “The Twilight Zone” Review/Discussion
-00:34:05 – Non-Spoilers
-00:46:00 – SPOILERS for Episode 10: “Blurryman”

POST-CREDITS BONUS CONTENT
-00:58:30 – Trailers for “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Cats”

