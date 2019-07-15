Act 3 Podcast: Stranger Things 3, HBO Max, And Disney’s Mulan

Steven Wahl and Chandler Nunnally love movies!

After a brief preview last week, this week we are all in on Stranger Things 3. Comedian, and Stranger Things enthusiast, Forrest Deal is back to discuss and break down the latest season. We’ve also got some big news this week! Friends is leaving Netflix, but which streaming service it’s going to might not be what you’d expect. And reaction to the teaser trailer for Disney’s live-action Mulan. All this and more in this episode of Act 3!

Time Codes:

Act One: News

-00:08:50 – “Friends” To Leave Netflix In 2020

-00:16:35 – “Sherlock Holmes 3” To Be Helmed By “Rocketman” Director Dexter Fletcher

-00:19:30 – First Teaser For Disney’s “Mulan” Remake Drops

Act Two: What We’re Watching

-00:24:45 – Forrest: CNN’s “The Movies” Doc

-00:28:45 – Steven: BBC’s “Bodyguard”

-00:32:20 – Chandler: Jon Favreau’s “The Chef Show” On Netflix

Act Three: “Stranger Things 3” Review/Discussion

-00:37:20 – Non-Spoilers

-00:48:55 – SPOILERS

-01:20:20 – SPECIAL BONUS CONTENT