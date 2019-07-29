× 15-year-old spent day at the pool and riding his bike before being shot and killed

Norfolk, Va. – News 3 has uncovered records that give insight into what happened right before a teenager was shot and killed.

David Godfrey was with two friends the day he was shot and killed on the 500 block of East Brambleton Blvd. in Norfolk.

He was shot Sunday June 2nd.

Godfrey was hanging out with two others all day, according to court documents.

The minors were not identified in the records.

It states they were at the pool all day and later went to Tidewater Park. They were riding bikes when a light-colored SUV approached them.

A man got out of the vehicle and said, “Hey you” to the one child and then allegedly said, “no not you” and pointed a handgun at Godfrey and started shooting, it states.

Records indicate the three tried to flee on their bikes but then they noticed Godfrey was not with them, then noticed him laying on the ground.

Members of the community circled around the park in the Young Terrace neighborhood the day after the shooting.

When units arrived, they found Godfrey dead at the scene. His mother Felicia Hayes says her son “was a joyful child, always helpful and a peacemaker.”

Norfolk Chief of Police Larry Boone attended a Stop the Violence rally.

“I’m just sick and tired of the senseless violence. You know,these young kids – it’s almost as if they have no hope,” he said.

As a result of the investigation, 18-year-old Tayvon K. Black has been charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm.

Black is currently being held in the Hampton Roads Regional Jail without bond.

Black has another hearing on August 1st at 9:30am.