95 Years Young: How one woman’s birthday marks another year at Redskins Training Camp

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s hard not to notice Melba Jacobson at the Washington Redskins Training Camp on July 27 over the last five years.

With special access from the Redskins to the sideline in her wheel chair, a special birthday chariot (a golf cart) and a tent that her and her family can enjoy, Melba’s presence is felt by many when she strolls by with a sign saying, “Today I’m 95 Years Young.”

Melba lives in Silver Springs, Maryland. But for the 95-year-old woman who has been a die hard Redskins fan since 1941, the drive down Interstate-95 is nothing compared to the joy camp brings her.

With a smile on Melba’s face, while sitting in her birthday chariot driven by Redskins staff, she is welcomed with hugs, well wishes and autographs from players that have grown fawned of the lady.

Melba has the help of her family to thank for getting her to the camps over the last years, and for setting up the experience through the Redskins organization. Her son, Jay Jacobson, who lives in Virginia Beach, spoke about how much it means to her.

Jay said they enjoy seeing and hearing feed back about her interest in sports, and are always excited to have fans, friends and teams be apart of celebrating her.

While Melba Jacobson says she has had many players she has enjoyed watching through out the years, she does enjoy seeing the new faces that come and greet her each year.

Among the players to stop by and visit with Melba on Saturday included defensive back Josh Norman, punter Tress Way and tight end Vernon Davis.

Melba says she enjoys seeing the players come up and greet her, and then seeing them on TV; sharing with those around her that at one point, during the hot summer days at training camp in Richmond, they took the time, briefly, to visit with her.

