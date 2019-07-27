Football as a father: Wink talks ‘Dad Life’ with Redskins star Ryan Kerrigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Washington Redskins star linebacker Ryan Kerrigan is as consistent as they come. In his eight year career, the former first round NFL Draft pick has played in and started every game of every season.

However, this season will be unlike any other for the four-time Pro Bowl selection. In March, Kerrigan and his wife Jessica welcomed their first child: Lincoln Georgie Kerrigan.

Saturday at Redskins training camp, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler, a new Dad himself, chatted 1-on-1 with Kerrigan about 'Dad Life' as he enters his first football season as the proud Papa to a baby girl.

Related: Just Kerr-ying on: Wink goes 1-on-1 with Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan

Related: 'Skins scoop: Ryan Kerrigan's dog was a top 'pee-former' at his wedding