Suspects named, charged in 7-Eleven robbery spree that turned deadly

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two men suspected in the spree of 7-Eleven robberies that happened across Hampton Roads have been identified and formally charged by police.

Ronald Lee Brookins Jr., 18, and Deric Breon Simmons, 19, are the two suspects that have been charged. A third alleged robber, 18-year-old Michael Moore, was killed by a customer at a 7-Eleven he was reportedly trying to rob.

Police said that one of the suspects and Moore were armed when they tried robbing the last 7-Eleven around 2 a.m. Thursday morning. It was at this location on S. Newtown Road that Moore was shot.

Brookins has been charged with two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, abduction and wearing a mask in public. Simmons has been charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Brookins and Simmons are being held in the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.

