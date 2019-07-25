Customer kills one of two people trying to rob Virginia Beach 7-Eleven, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A customer inside a Virginia Beach 7-Eleven shot two people who were allegedly trying to rob the convenience store Thursday morning, killing one of them and injuring the other, according to witnesses and police.

The person injured at the 7-Eleven in the 100 block of S. Newtown Road was taken to a hospital for treatment. This person's condition and the severity of their injuries are not known at this time, said police.

News 3 spoke with a couple who was in the store at the time of the shooting around 2:28 a.m. They called the man a hero.

One man dead and another victim badly injured in #VirginiaBeach. I just spoke to a couple of customers who were actually inside the 7 Eleven here on #Newtown Rd when the shooting happened. We have the details on @WTKR3. https://t.co/XPoWiVvp59 pic.twitter.com/0rLhPJKFoX — Samantha German (@samantha_german) July 25, 2019

Police confirmed the man who shot the robbers had a concealed carry permit on him, and that the robbers were armed when they entered the 7-Eleven.

Overnight, three more armed robberies occurred that police believe are connected to the robbery at Newtown Road.

At 12:28 a.m., another armed robbery was committed at the 7-Eleven located at 1010 Pacific Avenue, according to police. During that robbery, three armed men entered the store and robbed the store of cigarettes and smoking devices.

Around 1 a.m., police responded to the 7-Eleven located at 3235 Chesapeake Blvd for a commercial robbery. When police arrived, the clerk advised them that three men entered the store armed with guns. The men demanded money and the clerk complied. There were no injuries reported.

Around 2 a.m., police responded to the 7-Eleven located at 6667 E. Virginia Beach Blvd for a commercial robbery. When police arrived, the clerk advised them that two men entered the store armed with guns. The men demanded money and the clerk complied. There were no injuries reported.

Police believe these men were involved in the robbery that left one man dead. They also said they took a third person into custody near the 7-Eleven on S. Newtown Road.

Newport News Police also believe that a 7-Eleven robbery at 10:54 p.m. may be connected to the robberies in Norfolk and Virginia Beach. The robbery occurred at 10:54 p.m., and a clerk told police that three unknown men entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash and tobacco products after one of the men brandished a firearm.

No one was injured in the Newport News robbery.

More information to come as details are released by Virginia Beach officials.

This is the second deadly shooting at a 7-Eleven in Hampton Roads in the last two weeks. A Hampton 17-year-old was killed in a shooting at a 7-Eleven convenience store on July 12.

