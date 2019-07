Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Today’s Toasting Tuesday pick is the 2018 Arriviste Rosé from our friends at Blackbird Vineyards in Napa, CA. Winemakers, John and Julia Hinshaw, also own a connection to Hampton Roads (Story Here).

The 2018 Arriviste is a salmon-pink rosé of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot. It contains notes of strawberry, plum, and orange zest and makes a great summer sipper.

It sells for $28 a bottle. Learn more at www.blackbirdvineyards.com/hinshaw.