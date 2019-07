Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS , Va. - John and Julia Hinshaw both have ties to Coastal Virginia but started their wine vineyard in Napa Valley, California in 2011. Since then they have become the majority owners of Blackbird Vineyards and moved back to Hampton Roads. They join us to tell their story and bring some wine samples for us to try.

For more information visit www.blackbirdvineyards.com/hinshaw.